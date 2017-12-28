App
Dec 28, 2017 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Steel Strips Wheels gains 2% after Kalink ups stake in company under foreign portfolio investment

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Steel Strips Wheels shares gained more than 2 percent intraday Thursday after Kalink increased its stake in the company under foreign portfolio investment.

The steel wheel maker today said Kalink Company had acquired 13,015 equity shares of the company during the quarter ended December 31, 2017 through open market under foreign portfolio investment. The date of purchase of shares was November 30, it added.

Kalink is also holding 2,09,525 equity shares in the company, which had been subscribed under foreign direct investment on June 10, 2016.

With this, Kalink is now holding 2,22,540 equity shares (representing 1.43 percent of total paid-up equity) till date, Steel Strips said.

At 14:26 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,144.00, up Rs 17.15, or 1.52 percent on the BSE.

