Star Cement shares rallied as much as 11 percent in morning on Thursday after receiving capital investment subsidy claim from the government.

The cement maker informed exchanges that Star Cement alongwith its subsidiary Star Cement Meghalaya Limited has received Rs 158.82 crore towards capital investment subsidy claims from the Central Government.

This amount has been utilised towards repayment of loans, it said.

At 10:02 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 136.30, up Rs 7.80, or 6.07 percent on the BSE.