Dec 19, 2017 09:54 AM IST

Spark Capital initiates buy on PSP Projects, target Rs 640; expects healthy free cash flow

The company will comfortably fund the future capex and working capital and also expecting healthy free cash flow going ahead.

Share PSP Projects rose 3 percent intraday Tuesday as broking firm Spark Capital has initiated buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 640

According to firm, the company is likely to benefit from the upcoming industrial & institutional building opportunities in Gujarat.

Also, it expects the conservative order inflow of Rs 1,200-1,500 crore every year for the next 2 years.

The firm believes that the company will comfortably fund the future capex and working capital and also expecting healthy free cash flow going ahead.

The company's revenue/EBITDA/net profit is likely to grow at a CAGR of 49 percent / 49 percent / 46 percent over FY18-20, it added.

The positive includes, lean balance sheet, prudent working capital management and profitable execution. On the other hand, the visibility of order inflow and sustainability of high growth is going to be challenges beyond FY20.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 539.95 and 52-week low Rs 189.05 on 13 December, 2017 and 29 May, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 3.03 percent below its 52-week high and 176.96 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:46 hrs PSP Projects was quoting at Rs 523.60, up Rs 7.20, or 1.39 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

