you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 24, 2018 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities,NCDEX Feb Soybean continues its uptrend for the second session this week on Tuesday supported by firm prices in physical market.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX Feb Soybean continues its uptrend for the second session this week on Tuesday supported by firm prices in physical market. Futures Prices have touched 18 months high while spot prices have jumped more than 16.7 % in last one month. Soybean arrivals during first 20 days in January were down 43 % to 3 lakh tonnes on year as per Agmarknet data. Moreover, reports on lower inventories compared to last year also support prices. According to SOPA, soybean inventories with farmers, traders and plant owners at the end of December were at 6.5 mt, down from 8.2 mt a year ago.  India's soymeal exports during Oct - Dec were pegged at 579,000 tonnes, as against 507,000 tonnes a year ago.


Outlook
Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to higher on reports of improved oil mills demand and slowing arrivals. Higher incentives for oil meal export, improved estimates for meal exports also supporting soybean prices.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

