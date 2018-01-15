Soybean prices to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

NCDEX Feb Soybean fell on Friday as market participants continue its fresh selling by Market participants. However, currently soybean is trading at 6 month high as supplies have been diminishing slowly in the physical market. Moreover, reports on inventories lower compared to last year. According to SOPA, soybean inventories with farmers, traders and plant owners at the end of December were at 6.5 mt, down from 8.2 mt a year ago. The arrivals have been lower during December compared to last year. The Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA), India's soymeal exports during December fell 32% on year to 224,000 tonnes from 327,000 tonnes a year ago. Soymeal exports fell for the first time in the current marketing year starting October but exports during Oct - Dec were pegged at 579,000 tonnes, as against 507,000 tonnes a year ago.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to down due to selling pressure. However, reports of improved demand from the oil mills and higher incentives for oil meal export, improved estimates for meal exports and slow arrivals of soybean in physical market will support soybean prices.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

