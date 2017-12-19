App
Dec 18, 2017 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to down on reports that mills have sufficient stocks which slows their purchase.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX Soybean  futures  closed higher on Friday on fresh buying  by the market participants  on  lower level buying and  anticipation  of improved demand  but down for the week  on higher stocks  with the mills. The arrivals have been lower in first half of December compared to previous 15 days. As per, Agmarknet,  3.72 lakh tonnes of soybean arrived in physical market in  December against close to 5 last year  for the same time period. Moreover, in the second half of October about 7.41 lakh tonnes arrived in the market. SOPA increased its meal exports estimates for 2017/18 as government has increased export incentives by 2% to for all meals.  According to SOPA, Soymeal exports from the country in 2017 - 18 (Oct - Sep) are seen rising to around 20 lakh tn from previous estimate of 15 lakh tn due to a recent rise in export incentives.

Outlook
Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to down on reports that mills have sufficient stocks which slows their purchase. Higher incentives for oil meal export, good meal exports and improved estimates for meal exports may support  soybean prices.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

