Soybean prices to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

NCDEX Soybean futures closed higher on Friday on fresh buying by the market participants on lower level buying and anticipation of improved demand but down for the week on higher stocks with the mills. The arrivals have been lower in first half of December compared to previous 15 days. As per, Agmarknet, 3.72 lakh tonnes of soybean arrived in physical market in December against close to 5 last year for the same time period. Moreover, in the second half of October about 7.41 lakh tonnes arrived in the market. SOPA increased its meal exports estimates for 2017/18 as government has increased export incentives by 2% to for all meals. According to SOPA, Soymeal exports from the country in 2017 - 18 (Oct - Sep) are seen rising to around 20 lakh tn from previous estimate of 15 lakh tn due to a recent rise in export incentives.

Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to down on reports that mills have sufficient stocks which slows their purchase. Higher incentives for oil meal export, good meal exports and improved estimates for meal exports may support soybean prices.

