Dec 27, 2017 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways on reports that mills have sufficient stocks which slow their purchase.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX Soybean futures closed with gains on Tuesday on short covering due to firm demand from the physical market as supplies have been diminishing. The arrivals have been lower during first 2 5 days of December compared to last year. As per,  Agmarknet, 6.22 lakh tonnes of soybean arrived in physical  market in December (1 - 25 ) against close to 7.6 lt  last year for the  same time period. SOPA increased its meal exports estimates for 2017/18 due to increased export incentives by 2% to 7% by government for all meals. Soymeal exports from the country in 2017 - 18 (Oct - Sep) are seen rising to around 20 lakh tn from previous estimate of 15 lakh tn due to a recent rise in export incentives.

Outlook
Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways on reports that mills have sufficient stocks which slow their purchase. However, higher incentives for oil meal export, improved estimates for meal exports and slow arrivals of soybean in physical market will support soybean prices in coming months.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

