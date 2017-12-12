Societe Generale sells 14.88 lakh shares of Radico Khaitan

On December 11, 2017 Societe Generale sold 14,88,500 shares of Radico Khaitan at Rs 275.05 on the NSE.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 6.91 percent or Rs 19.90 at Rs 268.05 on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 308.90 and 52-week low Rs 105.50 on 22 November, 2017 and 21 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.22 percent below its 52-week high and 154.08 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,569.99 crore.