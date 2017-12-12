Societe Generale buys 28.24 lakh shares of SREI Infra

While weakness in some sectors like real estate is visible, services and infrastructure sentiment is expected to improve in Q4. The overall business scenario is also expected to improve.

On December 11, 2017 Morgan Stanley France SAS sold 28,24,401 shares of SREI Infrastructure Finance at Rs 100.65 on the BSE.

However, Societe Generale bought 28,24,401 shares at RS 100.65.

At 09:17 hrs SREI Infrastructure Finance was quoting at Rs 99.35, down Rs 0.80, or 0.80 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 137.70 and 52-week low Rs 70.30 on 21 July, 2017 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 27.85 percent below its 52-week high and 41.32 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 4,998.16 crore.