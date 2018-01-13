Societe Generale buys 25 lakh shares of Gayatri Projects

On January 12, 2018 Afrin Dia sold 70,00,000 shares of Gayatri Projects at Rs 208 on the BSE.

However, Societe Generale bought 25,00,358 shares at Rs 217.35.

Also, UBS FD Mgnt Switzerland AG on behalf of UBS CH EQTY FD-Emerging A bought 70,00,000 shares at Rs 208.

On Friday, Gayatri Projects ended at Rs 217.50, up Rs 8.00, or 3.82 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 237.55 and 52-week low Rs 124.60 on 02 January, 2018 and 30 January, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.44 percent below its 52-week high and 74.56 percent above its 52-week low