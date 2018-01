On January 9, 2018 Societe Generale bought 27,64,458 shares of KSK Energy Ventures at Rs 17.85 and bought 26,53,154 shares at Rs 17.87on the NSE.

On Tuesday, KSK Energy Ventures ended at Rs 17.90, up Rs 0.85, or 4.99 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 19 and 52-week low Rs 6.20 on 18 January, 2017 and 05 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.79 percent below its 52-week high and 188.71 percent above its 52-week low.