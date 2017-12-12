App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 12, 2017 09:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Societe De Promotion sells 21.58 lakh shares of JK Paper

Societe De Promotion ET De Participation Pour La Cooperation sold 21,58,662 shares of JK Paper.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

On December 11, 2017 Societe De Promotion ET De Participation Pour La Cooperation sold 12,77,662 shares of JK Paper at Rs 136.13 on the NSE.

Also, Societe De Promotion ET De Participation Pour La Cooperation Econ sold 8,81,000 shares at Rs 136.01 on the BSE.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 5.16 percent or Rs 6.65 at Rs 135.50.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 140.05 and 52-week low Rs 82.85 on 11 December, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 3.25 percent below its 52-week high and 63.55 percent above its 52-week low.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.