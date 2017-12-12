Societe De Promotion sells 21.58 lakh shares of JK Paper

On December 11, 2017 Societe De Promotion ET De Participation Pour La Cooperation sold 12,77,662 shares of JK Paper at Rs 136.13 on the NSE.

Also, Societe De Promotion ET De Participation Pour La Cooperation Econ sold 8,81,000 shares at Rs 136.01 on the BSE.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 5.16 percent or Rs 6.65 at Rs 135.50.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 140.05 and 52-week low Rs 82.85 on 11 December, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 3.25 percent below its 52-week high and 63.55 percent above its 52-week low.