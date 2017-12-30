App
Dec 30, 2017 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Smallcap World Fund Inc sells 8.30 lakh shares of BSE Limited

Smallcap World Fund Inc sold 8,30,532 shares of BSE Limited at Rs 932.78.

On December 29, 2017 Rajasthan Global Securities bought 3,01,518 shares of at Rs BSE Limited at Rs 939.85 on the NSE.

However, Smallcap World Fund Inc sold 8,30,532 shares at Rs 932.78.

On Friday, BSE Limited ended at Rs 909.45, down Rs 15.60, or 1.69 percent on the NSE.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 103.84 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 0.00. The latest bookvalue of the company is Rs 455.74 per share.

