On January 12, 2018 Smallcap World Fund Inc sold 44,60,063 shares of Hathway Cable and Datacom at Rs 40.40 on the NSE.

On Friday, Hathway Cable and Datacom ended at Rs 40.60, up Rs 0.30, or 0.74 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 49.50 and 52-week low Rs 25.60 on 24 April, 2017 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 17.98 percent below its 52-week high and 58.59 percent above its 52-week low.