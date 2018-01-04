App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 04, 2018 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SJVN, Unichem Laboratories hit 52-week high on buyback proposal

Unichem Laboratories is going to consider a proposal to buyback the fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting scheduled on January 8, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of SJVN and Unichem Laboratories zoomed to their 52-week high, gaining 15 percent and 6 percent respectively in the early trade on Thursday as the companies are going to consider buyback of shares on January 8.

The board meeting of SJVN will be held on January 08, 2018, to consider the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

For prevention of insider trading in dealing with securities of SJVN, the trading window shall remain closed from Jan 03, 2018 to Jan 10, 2018 (both days inclusive), in connection with the above scheduled meeting.

Unichem Laboratories also going to consider a proposal to buyback the fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting scheduled on January 8, 2018.

The company will also consider and approve the audited results as at and for the period ended December 31, 2017.

At 09:33 hrs SJVN was quoting at Rs 38.65, up 12.03 percent, touched a 52-week high of Rs 39.65.

Unichem Laboratories was quoting at Rs 349.50, up 5 percent, touched a 52-week high of Rs 355 on the BSE.

Shares of SJVN and Unichem Laboratories rose 28 percent and 33 percent in the last one year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.