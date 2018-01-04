SJVN, Unichem Laboratories hit 52-week high on buyback proposal

Shares of SJVN and Unichem Laboratories zoomed to their 52-week high, gaining 15 percent and 6 percent respectively in the early trade on Thursday as the companies are going to consider buyback of shares on January 8.

The board meeting of SJVN will be held on January 08, 2018, to consider the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

For prevention of insider trading in dealing with securities of SJVN, the trading window shall remain closed from Jan 03, 2018 to Jan 10, 2018 (both days inclusive), in connection with the above scheduled meeting.

Unichem Laboratories also going to consider a proposal to buyback the fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting scheduled on January 8, 2018.

The company will also consider and approve the audited results as at and for the period ended December 31, 2017.

At 09:33 hrs SJVN was quoting at Rs 38.65, up 12.03 percent, touched a 52-week high of Rs 39.65.

Unichem Laboratories was quoting at Rs 349.50, up 5 percent, touched a 52-week high of Rs 355 on the BSE.

Shares of SJVN and Unichem Laboratories rose 28 percent and 33 percent in the last one year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil