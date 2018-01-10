App
Stocks
Jan 10, 2018 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simplex Infrastructures hits 52-week high on order win worth Rs 1080cr from MMRDA

The company has received an order from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for Rs 1080 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
While weakness in some sectors like real estate is visible, services and infrastructure sentiment is expected to improve in Q4. The overall business scenario is also expected to improve.
While weakness in some sectors like real estate is visible, services and infrastructure sentiment is expected to improve in Q4. The overall business scenario is also expected to improve.
 
 
Shares of Simplex Infrastructures touched 52-week high of Rs 620, gaining more than 5 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of order win from MMRDA.

The company has received an order from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for Rs 1080 crore for part design and construction of elevated viaduct and 11 elevated stations.

At 13:36 hrs Simplex Infrastructures was quoting at Rs 602.35, up Rs 12.80, or 2.17 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

