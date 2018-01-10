Simplex Infrastructures hits 52-week high on order win worth Rs 1080cr from MMRDA

The company has received an order from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for Rs 1080 crore.
Shares of Simplex Infrastructures touched 52-week high of Rs 620, gaining more than 5 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of order win from MMRDA.
The company has received an order from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for Rs 1080 crore for part design and construction of elevated viaduct and 11 elevated stations.
At 13:36 hrs Simplex Infrastructures was quoting at Rs 602.35, up Rs 12.80, or 2.17 percent.