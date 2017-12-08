Shriram EPC turns profitable in September quarter, stock rallies 20%

While weakness in some sectors like real estate is visible, services and infrastructure sentiment is expected to improve in Q4. The overall business scenario is also expected to improve.

Shriram EPC share price was locked at 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 24.30 on Friday after the company turned profitable in the quarter ended September 2017.

The Shriram Group's engineering and infrastructure company has reported a profit of Rs 2.44 crore in July-September quarter against loss of Rs 21.8 crore in year-ago. Other income and revenue boosted profitability.

Revenue during the quarter grew by 44 percent to Rs 115.30 crore, compared with Rs 80.08 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

Other income shot up to Rs 30.63 crore in September quarter 2017, from Rs 19.43 crore in year-ago.

At 09:43 hours IST, there were pending buy orders of 322,505 shares, with no sellers available.