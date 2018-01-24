App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 24, 2018 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shriram EPC surges nearly 16% on order win worth Rs 84 crore

The scope of work involves setting up drinking water & sanitation facilities for Baghmara and its adjoining villages under Rural Water Supply Scheme of D. W. S. Division, Dhanbad-2 on turnkey basis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Shriram EPC surged nearly 16 percent intraday Wednesday on order win worth Rs 84 crore.

The company bagged an order worth Rs 84 crore from Drinking Water & Sanitation Department, Government of Jharkhand.

The scope of work involves setting up drinking water & sanitation facilities for Baghmara and its adjoining villages under Rural Water Supply Scheme of D. W. S. Division, Dhanbad-2 on turnkey basis.

T. Shivaraman, Managing Director & CEO of Shriram EPC said, "This order win represent a big step forward for the company as it increases the scale of its presence in India."

"In Addition to strengthening our positions as a leading engineering company in the water management sector, this order win also demonstrates the quality of operations and excellence of our team, he added.

A meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on February 14, 2018 to consider, the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

At 10:50 hrs Shriram EPC was quoting at Rs 30.95, up Rs 3.30, or 11.93 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.