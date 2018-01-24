Shriram EPC surges nearly 16% on order win worth Rs 84 crore

Share price of Shriram EPC surged nearly 16 percent intraday Wednesday on order win worth Rs 84 crore.

The company bagged an order worth Rs 84 crore from Drinking Water & Sanitation Department, Government of Jharkhand.

The scope of work involves setting up drinking water & sanitation facilities for Baghmara and its adjoining villages under Rural Water Supply Scheme of D. W. S. Division, Dhanbad-2 on turnkey basis.

T. Shivaraman, Managing Director & CEO of Shriram EPC said, "This order win represent a big step forward for the company as it increases the scale of its presence in India."

"In Addition to strengthening our positions as a leading engineering company in the water management sector, this order win also demonstrates the quality of operations and excellence of our team, he added.

A meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on February 14, 2018 to consider, the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

At 10:50 hrs Shriram EPC was quoting at Rs 30.95, up Rs 3.30, or 11.93 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil