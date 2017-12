On December 19, 2017 Serum Institute Of India sold 7,05,652 shares of Orchid Pharma at Rs 19.37 on the NSE.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 4.85 percent or Rs 0.90 at Rs 19.45 on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 40 and 52-week low Rs 16.65 on 18 April, 2017 and 06 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 51.38 percent below its 52-week high and 16.82 percent above its 52-week low.