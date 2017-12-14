Sell USDINR; target of 64.30 - 64.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the USDINR.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Debt market
Government bonds fell for a fourth session, with the benchmark note plunging to a new low, as higher crude oil prices and on concerns over rising inflation , which jumped to 4.88% against 3.5 8% previously • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 2027 bond yield declined to 7.17 % from 7.19 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - y ear benchmark bond fell sharply to 2.34 % from 2.40 % as the Fed raised concerns on the inflation outlook.
Forex (US$/INR)
The rupee fell for a first time in three sessions against the US$, as global crude oil prices jumped to an over two - year high, weighing on domestic assets while rupee will track cues from Gujarat state elections outcome • The dollar index fell sharply vs. major currencies even though Fed moved ahead to raise federal funds rate by 25 bps . Fed’s concerns on inflation outlook weighed on US$. Major currencies climbed sharply vs. US$ while emerging currencies also gained. Although Fed has kept rate hike trajectory of three rate hikes for 2018, slipping inflation growth cast a shadow on incoming Fed chair’s ability to maintain rate hike prospects.
Strategy
In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee December co ntract on the NSE was at 64.54 . The December contract open interest declined 4.98 % from the previous day • January contract US$INR ended at 64.74. Open interest increased 3.46 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR December futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 64.50 - 64.60
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 64.30 / 64.25
|Stop Loss: 64.70
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 64.40 / 64.25
|R1/R2:64.55 /64.65
