you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 14, 2017 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.30 - 64.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the USDINR.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market


Government  bonds  fell for a fourth session, with the benchmark note  plunging to a new low, as higher  crude oil prices and  on  concerns over  rising inflation , which jumped to 4.88% against 3.5 8% previously • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 2027 bond yield declined to 7.17 % from 7.19 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - y ear benchmark bond fell sharply to 2.34 % from 2.40 % as the Fed raised concerns on the inflation outlook.


Forex (US$/INR)


The rupee fell for a first time in three sessions against the US$, as global  crude oil prices jumped to an over two - year high, weighing on domestic assets while rupee  will track cues from Gujarat state elections outcome • The  dollar index fell sharply  vs. major currencies even though Fed  moved ahead to raise federal funds rate by  25 bps . Fed’s concerns on inflation outlook weighed on US$. Major currencies climbed sharply vs. US$ while emerging currencies also gained. Although Fed has kept rate hike trajectory of three rate hikes for 2018, slipping inflation growth cast a shadow on incoming Fed chair’s ability to maintain rate hike prospects.


Strategy


In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee December co ntract on the NSE was at 64.54 . The December contract open interest declined 4.98 % from the previous day • January contract US$INR ended at 64.74. Open interest increased 3.46 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.


Intra-day strategy

US$INR December futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.50 - 64.60Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.30 / 64.25Stop Loss: 64.70
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.40 / 64.25R1/R2:64.55 /64.65

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

