App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 15, 2017 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.15 - 64.10: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the USDINR.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds rose for a second session, amid value buying after the US Federal Reserve’s decision to hike rates met market expectations • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 2027 bond yield declined to 7.13 % from 7.17 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond rose mildly to 2. 35 % from 2. 34% in previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee rose to a two - week high against the US$, as the Federal Reserve lifted interest rates as expected but maintained its projection for  three increases next year amid concerns about low US inflation • The  dollar ended with slight gains as advances against US$ were  countered by losses against JPY. Euro slid sharply as treasuries yield fell to almost - 0.37%.  ECB President said the Euro area inflation m ay undershoot its target of 2% by 2020 raising concerns on muted price  pressures in backdrop of improving economic conditions. We expect Euro to overall remain in range while JPY gains could be capped near 111 level.

Strategy
In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee December contract on the NSE was at 64.41. The December contract open interest declined 4. 63 % from the previous day • January contract US$INR ended at 64.61. Open interest increased 4.05 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on  the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR December futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of f 64.35-64.40Market Lot: US$1000
Target:  64.15 / 64.10Stop Loss: 64.53
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.30 / 64.20R1/R2:64.45 /64.55

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

most popular

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.