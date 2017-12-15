Sell USDINR; target of 64.15 - 64.10: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds rose for a second session, amid value buying after the US Federal Reserve’s decision to hike rates met market expectations • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 2027 bond yield declined to 7.13 % from 7.17 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond rose mildly to 2. 35 % from 2. 34% in previous session.

The rupee rose to a two - week high against the US$, as the Federal Reserve lifted interest rates as expected but maintained its projection for three increases next year amid concerns about low US inflation • The dollar ended with slight gains as advances against US$ were countered by losses against JPY. Euro slid sharply as treasuries yield fell to almost - 0.37%. ECB President said the Euro area inflation m ay undershoot its target of 2% by 2020 raising concerns on muted price pressures in backdrop of improving economic conditions. We expect Euro to overall remain in range while JPY gains could be capped near 111 level.

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee December contract on the NSE was at 64.41. The December contract open interest declined 4. 63 % from the previous day • January contract US$INR ended at 64.61. Open interest increased 4.05 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR December futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of f 64.35-64.40 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.15 / 64.10 Stop Loss: 64.53 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.30 / 64.20 R1/R2:64.45 /64.55

