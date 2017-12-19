Sell USDINR; target of 64.15 - 64.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Government bonds fell, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi - led Bharatiya Janata Party is set to win state assembly election s on the back of a lower - than - expected margin The G o I benchmark 6. 79 % 2 027 bond yield rose to 7. 18% from 7.13% in the previous session Yield on the US 10 - y ear benchmark bond rose to 2.39 % from 2.35% in the previous session.

Forex (USD/INR)

The rupee posted its biggest single - day loss in over a month against the USD in volatile trade, in a closely - fought state assembly race while buying at lower levels also helped the pair limit losses The USD ended slightly lower against major currencies amid a recovery in Euro and British Pound. Republicans have reached an agreement on proposal for US tax cuts. This could keep the US dollar supportive against major currencies in the backdrop of the recent dovish stance undertaken by ECB and BoE. Emerging currencies may remain under pressure on expectation s of renewed demand for USD

Strategy

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee December contract on the NSE was at 64.29. The December contract open interest declined 11.14 % from the previous day January contract USDINR ended at 64. 50. Open interest increased 8.72 % in the previous session We expect the USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the USDINR

USDINR December futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on USDINR Sell USDINR in the range of 64.35 - 64.43 Market Lot: USD1000 Target: 64.15 / 64.00 Stop Loss: 64.54 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.20 / 64.05 R1/R2:64.40 /64.55

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.