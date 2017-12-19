App
Dec 19, 2017 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.15 - 64.00: ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct expect the USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the USDINR


ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds fell, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi - led Bharatiya Janata Party  is  set to win state assembly election s on  the back of a  lower - than - expected margin The G o I benchmark  6. 79 % 2 027 bond yield rose to 7. 18% from 7.13% in the previous session Yield on the US 10 - y ear benchmark bond rose to 2.39 % from 2.35% in the previous session.

Forex (USD/INR)

The rupee posted its biggest single - day loss in over a month against the USD in volatile trade, in a closely - fought state assembly race while  buying at lower levels also helped the pair limit losses The USD ended slightly lower against major currencies amid a recovery  in Euro and British Pound. Republicans have reached an agreement on proposal for US tax cuts. This could keep the US dollar supportive  against major currencies in  the  backdrop of  the  recent dovish stance  undertaken by ECB and BoE. Emerging currencies may remain under pressure on expectation s of renewed demand for USD

Strategy

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee December contract on the NSE was at 64.29. The December contract open interest declined 11.14 % from the previous day January contract USDINR ended at 64. 50. Open interest increased 8.72 % in the previous session We expect the USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the USDINR

Intra-day strategy
USDINR December futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on USDINR
Sell USDINR in the range of 64.35 - 64.43Market Lot: USD1000
Target: 64.15 / 64.00Stop Loss: 64.54
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.20 / 64.05R1/R2:64.40 /64.55

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

