Sell USDINR; target of 63.95 - 63.85: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds fell for a third week, as the inflation rate accelerated to a 15 - month high in November, indicating the possibility of a prolonged pause on policy rates amid higher crude oi l prices and major central banks on tightening spree • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 2027 bond yield was unchanged at 7.13 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond remained unchanged at 2.35% in the previous session.

The rupee posted its best weekly rise in more than a month, as the Fed suggested it will tighten rates gradually, while a slew of exit polls predicted PM Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party will win the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh state elections • The US$ extended gains mainly on the back of weaker US$ and sharp declines seen in British Pound. Dovish tone by ECB and BoE weighed on respective currencies against US$ in the backdrop of Fed increasing US interest rates by 25 bps. The progress seen o n t ax reform bill, which is expected to pass through vote this week is seen as US$ positive.

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee December contract on the NSE was at 64.11. The December contract open interest increased 0.60 % from the previous day • January contract US$INR ended at 64.33. Open interest increased 5.69 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR December futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.15 - 64.25 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 63.95 / 63.85 Stop Loss: 64.35 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 63.90 / 63.70 R1/R2:64.15 /64.25

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.