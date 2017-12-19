Sell USDINR; target of 63.95 - 63.85: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the USDINR.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Debt market
Government bonds fell for a third week, as the inflation rate accelerated to a 15 - month high in November, indicating the possibility of a prolonged pause on policy rates amid higher crude oi l prices and major central banks on tightening spree • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 2027 bond yield was unchanged at 7.13 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond remained unchanged at 2.35% in the previous session.Forex (US$/INR)
The rupee posted its best weekly rise in more than a month, as the Fed suggested it will tighten rates gradually, while a slew of exit polls predicted PM Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party will win the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh state elections • The US$ extended gains mainly on the back of weaker US$ and sharp declines seen in British Pound. Dovish tone by ECB and BoE weighed on respective currencies against US$ in the backdrop of Fed increasing US interest rates by 25 bps. The progress seen o n t ax reform bill, which is expected to pass through vote this week is seen as US$ positive.Strategy
In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee December contract on the NSE was at 64.11. The December contract open interest increased 0.60 % from the previous day • January contract US$INR ended at 64.33. Open interest increased 5.69 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR December futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 64.15 - 64.25
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 63.95 / 63.85
|Stop Loss: 64.35
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 63.90 / 63.70
|R1/R2:64.15 /64.25
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.