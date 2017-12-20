Sell USDINR; target of 63.90 - 63.85: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Government bonds ended little changed, as state bond auctions added to supply while market sentiment s remained cautious about the government’s fiscal consolidation roadmap • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 2027 bond yield was unchanged at 7. 1 8 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond rose to 2.46 % from 2.39 % in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee rose to a more - than - three - month high against the US$, amid a soft US$ against the Euro while a win a close race for the BJP also supported the rupee in backdrop of sharp recovery in domestic equities • The US$ index ended on a lower note even though the US$ remained mixed against major currencies. Gains against JPY were more than countered by losses against euro. The house voted to approve its tax overhaul while the measure now heads for the senate. The common currency gained against peers amid lower liquidity as the holiday season approaches. We expect the euro to continue to remain higher while the JPY is expected to weaken over divergent monetary policies.

Strategy

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee December contract on the NSE was at 64.08.The December contract o pen interest increase d 3.74 % from the previous day • January contract US$INR ended at 64.30. Open interest increased 12.98 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR December futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.17 - 64.23 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 63.90 / 63.85 Stop Loss: 64.35 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 63.90 / 63.80 R1/R2:64.20 /64.35

