App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 20, 2017 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 63.90 - 63.85: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the USDINR.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market
Government bonds ended little changed, as state bond auctions added to supply while market sentiment s remained cautious about the government’s fiscal consolidation roadmap • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 2027 bond yield was unchanged at 7. 1 8 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond rose to 2.46 % from 2.39 % in the previous session.


Forex (US$/INR)
The rupee rose to a more - than - three - month high against the US$, amid a soft US$ against the Euro while a win a close race  for the BJP also supported the  rupee in backdrop of sharp recovery in domestic equities • The US$ index ended  on  a  lower note even though  the US$ remained mixed against major currencies. Gains against JPY were more than countered by losses against euro. The house voted to approve its tax overhaul while the measure now heads for the senate. The common currency gained against peers amid lower liquidity as the holiday season approaches. We expect the euro to continue to remain higher while the JPY is expected to weaken over divergent monetary policies.


Strategy
In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee  December contract on the NSE was at  64.08.The  December contract o pen interest increase d 3.74 % from the previous day • January contract  US$INR ended at 64.30. Open interest increased 12.98 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the  pair to go short on the US$INR.


Intra-day strategy

US$INR December futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.17 - 64.23Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 63.90 / 63.85Stop Loss: 64.35
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 63.90 / 63.80R1/R2:64.20 /64.35

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.