Sell USDINR; target of 63.85 - 63.80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds recovered from record lows to end little changed, amid talks that the government may cut spending in the next quarter • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 2027 bond yield declined to 7.21 % from 7.22 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond fell to 2. 48 % from 2. 50 % in the previous session.

The rupee rose against the US$ amid lackluster trade, in line with most Asian currencies, as approval of the US tax reform bill failed to support US$ amid strength in common currency Euro • The US$ index ended mildly lower against major currencies as sharp gains in the Euro weighed on the US$. Although the US tax plan bill is set to pass, the US$ has come under pressure concerned over sliding inflation. JPY was mildly unchanged but overall under pressure as BoJ reinforced expectations that it was in no hurry

to move away from its ultra - loose monetary policy.

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee December contract on the NSE was at 64. 08. The December contract open interest declined 7.75 % from the previous day • January contract US$INR ended at 64.28. Open interest increased 4.24 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR December futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.10 - 64.16 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 63.85 / 63.80 Stop Loss: 64.28 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 63.95 / 63.85 R1/R2:64.10 /64.20

