you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 26, 2017 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 63.85 - 63.80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the USDINR.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Government bonds slumped, with benchmark yield s posting their largest weekly rise in over eight months, after hawkish commentary from the Monetary Policy Committee members and amid concerns about a wider fiscal deficit • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 2027 bond yield rose to 7.27 % from 7.21% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond was steady at 2.48 % in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee finished the week little changed against the US$, due to a strong rise in domestic equities while fears of widening fiscal deficit  capped rupee gains • The  US$ index ended with mild gains against major currencies amid thin  trading in the backdrop of Christmas and new holiday season. Lower trading volumes may see volatile movement in currencies. Overall, we expect Euro to remain supported with JPY remaining under pressure due to divergent monetary policy.

Strategy

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee December contract on the NSE was at 64. 05. The December contract open interest declined 4.39 % from the previous day • January contract US$INR ended at 64. 25. Open interest increased 21.01 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy
US$INR December futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.05 - 64.11Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 63.85 / 63.80Stop Loss: 64.23
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 63.95 / 63.85R1/R2:64.08 /64.25

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

