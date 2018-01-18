Sell USDINR; target of 63.80 - 63.74: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds jumped, with the benchmark bond yield posting the largest single session fall in two months, after the government said it will reduce its additional borrowing plan for the fiscal year by more than half • The GoI benchmark 7.17 % , 2028 bond yield declined sharply to 7.22 % from 7.38 % as the government revised its fiscal borrowing slightly lower than previously estimated • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond rose to 2.59 % from 2.54 % in the previous session.

The rupee rose sharply vs. the US$, as sentiment s improved following the government’s unexpected decision to cut additional borrowing for this fiscal year, pushing equities to a record high and lifting bond prices • The US$ recovered against major currencies from crucial 90 - level even as yield s have spiked and is near the 2. 60% hurdle area. The GBP is at post Brexit highs near 1.38. We expect GBP to trade higher against Euro as inflation growth in the UK amid Brexit negotiations would help it gain over Euro. JPY lost as a mild recovery in the US$ added to concerns over divergent monetary policy path amid sliding safe haven demand.

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee January contract on the NSE was at 63.97. The January contract open interest declined 8.26 % from the previous day • February contract US$INR ended at 64.18. Open interest increased 2.88 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR January futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 63.96 - 64.02 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 63.80 / 63.74 Stop Loss: 64.13 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 63.90 / 63.75 R1/R2:64.15 /64.30

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.