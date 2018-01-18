App
Days hours minutes
Jan 18, 2018 10:55 AM IST

Sell USDINR; target of 63.80 - 63.74: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the USDINR.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds jumped, with the benchmark bond yield posting the  largest single session fall in two months, after the government said it will  reduce its additional borrowing plan for the fiscal year by more than half • The  GoI  benchmark  7.17 % , 2028 bond  yield declined sharply to 7.22 % from 7.38 % as the government revised its fiscal borrowing slightly lower than previously estimated • Yield on  the  US 10 - year benchmark bond rose to 2.59 % from 2.54 % in the  previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee  rose  sharply  vs. the US$, as sentiment s improved following  the  government’s unexpected decision to cut additional borrowing for  this fiscal year, pushing equities to a record high and lifting bond prices • The  US$  recovered against major currencies from crucial 90 - level even  as yield s have spiked and  is near  the  2. 60% hurdle area. The GBP is at post Brexit highs near 1.38. We expect GBP to trade higher against Euro as inflation growth in the UK amid Brexit negotiations would help it gain over Euro. JPY lost as  a  mild recovery in  the  US$  added  to  concerns  over divergent monetary policy  path amid sliding safe haven  demand.

Strategy
In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee January contract on the NSE was at 63.97. The January contract open interest declined 8.26 % from the previous day • February contract US$INR ended at 64.18. Open interest increased 2.88 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR January futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 63.96 - 64.02Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 63.80 / 63.74
Stop Loss: 64.13
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 63.90 / 63.75R1/R2:64.15 /64.30

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

