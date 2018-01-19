App
Jan 19, 2018 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 63.76 - 63.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the USDINR.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds fell ahead of a scheduled supply of bonds, even as a lack of appetite from domestic banks hurt sentiments • The GoI benchmark 7.17 %, 202 8 bond yield rose to 7. 2 6 % from 7. 22 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - y ear benchmark bond rose to 2. 63 % from 2.5 9 % in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee ended little changed against the US$,  as gains from  flows in  domestic equities and revised lower fiscal slippage amount were offset  by  a  late sell off in domestic equities • The  US$  fell slightly against major currencies as sharp gains in  euro and  British pound undermined  a  rise in US yields. Euro is expected to remain supported amid expectations of hawkish stance from ECB while JPY gains may face a near term hurdle at 110 levels.  We expect the US$ to find support from rising benchmark yields.

Strategy
In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee January contract on the NSE was at  63.90 . The January contract open interest declined 13.08 % from the previous day • February contract US$INR ended at 64.10. Open interest increased 1.78 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR January futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 63.94 - 64.00Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 63.76 / 63.70Stop Loss: 64.13
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 63.80 / 63.70R1/R2:64.0 /64.15

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

