Sell USDINR; target of 63.76 - 63.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the USDINR.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Debt market
Government bonds fell ahead of a scheduled supply of bonds, even as a lack of appetite from domestic banks hurt sentiments • The GoI benchmark 7.17 %, 202 8 bond yield rose to 7. 2 6 % from 7. 22 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - y ear benchmark bond rose to 2. 63 % from 2.5 9 % in the previous session.Forex (US$/INR)
The rupee ended little changed against the US$, as gains from flows in domestic equities and revised lower fiscal slippage amount were offset by a late sell off in domestic equities • The US$ fell slightly against major currencies as sharp gains in euro and British pound undermined a rise in US yields. Euro is expected to remain supported amid expectations of hawkish stance from ECB while JPY gains may face a near term hurdle at 110 levels. We expect the US$ to find support from rising benchmark yields.Strategy
In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee January contract on the NSE was at 63.90 . The January contract open interest declined 13.08 % from the previous day • February contract US$INR ended at 64.10. Open interest increased 1.78 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR January futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 63.94 - 64.00
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 63.76 / 63.70
|Stop Loss: 64.13
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 63.80 / 63.70
|R1/R2:64.0 /64.15
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.