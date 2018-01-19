Sell USDINR; target of 63.76 - 63.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds fell ahead of a scheduled supply of bonds, even as a lack of appetite from domestic banks hurt sentiments • The GoI benchmark 7.17 %, 202 8 bond yield rose to 7. 2 6 % from 7. 22 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - y ear benchmark bond rose to 2. 63 % from 2.5 9 % in the previous session.

The rupee ended little changed against the US$, as gains from flows in domestic equities and revised lower fiscal slippage amount were offset by a late sell off in domestic equities • The US$ fell slightly against major currencies as sharp gains in euro and British pound undermined a rise in US yields. Euro is expected to remain supported amid expectations of hawkish stance from ECB while JPY gains may face a near term hurdle at 110 levels. We expect the US$ to find support from rising benchmark yields.

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee January contract on the NSE was at 63.90 . The January contract open interest declined 13.08 % from the previous day • February contract US$INR ended at 64.10. Open interest increased 1.78 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR January futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 63.94 - 64.00 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 63.76 / 63.70 Stop Loss: 64.13 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 63.80 / 63.70 R1/R2:64.0 /64.15

