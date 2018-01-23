App
Jan 23, 2018 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 63.72 - 63.66: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds rose, as a fall in crude oil prices eased concerns about inflation ahead of next week's Union Budget • GoI benchmark 7.17 % , 2028 bond yield declined to 7. 26 % from 7.30 % in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee ended steady against the US$, as gains in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows mitigated the higher ranged crude oil price related concerns • The US $ ended slightly lower against major currencies amid concerns over US government shutdown. However, the temporary extension of debt ceiling could provide some respite to the US$. Traders would await key details from BoJ monetary policy meeting amid rising expectations the BoJ may turn hawkish earlier than expected.

Strategy
The near month dollar - rupee January contract on the NSE was at 63.91. The January contract open interest increased 2. 02 % from the previous day • We expect the US$ INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Jan futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 63.90 - 63.96Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 63.72 / 63.66Stop Loss: 64.07
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 63.80 / 63.70R1/R2:63.95 /64.05

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

