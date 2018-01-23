Sell USDINR; target of 63.72 - 63.66: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Debt market
Government bonds rose, as a fall in crude oil prices eased concerns about inflation ahead of next week's Union Budget • GoI benchmark 7.17 % , 2028 bond yield declined to 7. 26 % from 7.30 % in the previous session.Forex (US$/INR)
The rupee ended steady against the US$, as gains in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows mitigated the higher ranged crude oil price related concerns • The US $ ended slightly lower against major currencies amid concerns over US government shutdown. However, the temporary extension of debt ceiling could provide some respite to the US$. Traders would await key details from BoJ monetary policy meeting amid rising expectations the BoJ may turn hawkish earlier than expected.Strategy
The near month dollar - rupee January contract on the NSE was at 63.91. The January contract open interest increased 2. 02 % from the previous day • We expect the US$ INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR Jan futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 63.90 - 63.96
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 63.72 / 63.66
|Stop Loss: 64.07
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 63.80 / 63.70
|R1/R2:63.95 /64.05
