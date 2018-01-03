Sell USDINR; target of 63.60 - 63.50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds fell for a second day as investors sold notes after a surge in crude oil prices triggered fears the inflation rate is likely to stay above the central bank’s target • The GoI benchmark 6. 79 % 2027 bond yield rose to 7. 3 9 % from 7. 34 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond rose to 2.4 6 % from 2.41% in the previous session.

The rupee rose for a fourth straight session as gains due to US$ weakness outweighed losses triggered by oil - related outflow concerns • The US$ fell below 92 - level as weakness against major as well as emerging currencies are weighing on the US$. Reversal in reflation trade in 2017, coupled with an initial setback to US President’s reforms agenda led to profit booking. The Euro continue d its unabated rise against the US$ as well as JPY as relative higher growth and QE pullback expectations is supporting common currency.

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee January contract on the NSE was at 63.67 . The January contract open interest increased 9.88 % from the previous day • February contract US$INR ended at 63.87. Open interest increased 9.60 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR January futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 63.72 - 63.78 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 63.60 / 63.50 Stop Loss: 63.91 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 63.60 / 63.40 R1/R2:63.75 /63.95

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.