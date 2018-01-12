Sell USDINR; target of 63.58 - 63.50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds were little changed as sentiment s turned bearish amid higher oil prices and lowered expectations on rate cut s in the near future • The GoI benchmark 7.17 % , 2028 bond yield rem ained unchanged 7.26 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond declined to 2.53 % from 2. 5 6 % in the previous session.

The rupee fell against the US$, as higher oil prices and overnight strength in the US$ weighed on emerging currencies including the rupee. However , with the announcement of FDI reforms , we expect the rupee to see some strength from current levels • The US$ declined against major currencies as strength in the Euro and JPY weighed on the US$. The dollar fell a long with US yields that continue to face hurdle near the 2.60 % zone. The euro gained post ECB minutes although 1.21 continues to be a crucial hurdle. A breach of this level could see the pair rising till 1.23 levels.

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee January contract on the NSE was at 63.77. The January contract open interest declined 4.92 % from the previous day • February contract US$INR ended at 63.98. Open interest increased 2.97 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR January futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 63.75 - 63.81 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 63.58 / 63.50 Stop Loss: 63.92 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 63.65 / 63.50 R1/R2:63.80 /63.90

