Sell USDINR; target of 63.58 - 63.50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Debt market
Government bonds were little changed as sentiment s turned bearish amid higher oil prices and lowered expectations on rate cut s in the near future • The GoI benchmark 7.17 % , 2028 bond yield rem ained unchanged 7.26 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond declined to 2.53 % from 2. 5 6 % in the previous session.Forex (US$/INR)
The rupee fell against the US$, as higher oil prices and overnight strength in the US$ weighed on emerging currencies including the rupee. However , with the announcement of FDI reforms , we expect the rupee to see some strength from current levels • The US$ declined against major currencies as strength in the Euro and JPY weighed on the US$. The dollar fell a long with US yields that continue to face hurdle near the 2.60 % zone. The euro gained post ECB minutes although 1.21 continues to be a crucial hurdle. A breach of this level could see the pair rising till 1.23 levels.Strategy
In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee January contract on the NSE was at 63.77. The January contract open interest declined 4.92 % from the previous day • February contract US$INR ended at 63.98. Open interest increased 2.97 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR January futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 63.75 - 63.81
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 63.58 / 63.50
|Stop Loss: 63.92
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 63.65 / 63.50
|R1/R2:63.80 /63.90
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.