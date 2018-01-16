Sell USDINR; target of 63.52 - 63.45: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds rose as investors bought notes to benefit from a sharp rise in yields, even as the underlying market sentiment s remained bearish after inflation jumped to a 17 - month high in December • The GoI benchmark 7.17 % , 2028 bond yield declined to 7. 27 % from 7.28 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond was unchanged at 2.55 % in the previous session.

The rupee rose to a one - week high against the US$, tracking similar gains across most Asian peers, amid improved domestic sentiment over strong domestic equities and upbeat major currencies • Although the US$ ended unchanged in its previous trading session, it is currently trading further lower as the Euro has tested 1.23 levels. JPY gave off its gains as Japanese PPI data disappointed. We expect a mild rebound in the US$ in the upcoming session as major currencies could see some profit booking while higher Euro levels should ideally begin to worry ECB, as i t would undermine inflation growth in the euro zone.

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee January contract on the NSE was at 63.57. The January contract open interest declined 1 .80 % from the previous day • February contract US$INR ended at 63.78 . Open interest increased 0.87 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR January futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 63.67 - 63.73 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 63.52 / 63.45 Stop Loss: 63.86 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 63.55 / 63.45 R1/R2:63.70 /63.85

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.