Sell USDINR; target of 63.45 - 63.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds fell last week, with the benchmark bond yield posting its largest weekly rise in nearly a year, tracking a sharp spike in crude oil prices, retail inflation as well US treasury yields • The GoI benchmark 7.17 % , 2028 bond yield rose to 7. 28 % from 7.26% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond rose to 2. 55 % from 2. 54 % in the previous session.

The rupee posted its biggest weekly fall in about nine weeks. This w as amid a steady rise in global crude oil pr ices and higher retail inflation , which hit 5.21% in December 2017, a n almost 18 - months high • The US$ dipped below 91 - level as the Euro zoomed to a peak at three - year highs near 1.22. US$ bears held sway on speculation that European central bank policymakers are preparing to temper their monetary stimulus campaign. News that German chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU party and social democrats were moving towards a formal coalition helped the common currency.

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee January contract on the NSE was at 63.74. The January contract open interest declined 6.47 % from the previous day • February contract US$INR ended at 63.95. Open interest increased 7.46 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR January futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 63.65 - 63.71 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 63.45 / 63.35 Stop Loss: 63.82 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 63.55 / 63.45 R1/R2:63.75 /63.85

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.