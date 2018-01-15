App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 15, 2018 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 63.45 - 63.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the USDINR.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds fell last week, with the benchmark bond yield posting its largest weekly rise in nearly a year, tracking a sharp spike in crude oil prices, retail inflation as well US treasury yields • The GoI benchmark 7.17 % , 2028 bond  yield rose to 7. 28 % from 7.26% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond rose to 2. 55 % from 2. 54 % in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee posted its biggest weekly fall in about nine weeks. This w as  amid a steady rise in global crude oil pr ices and higher retail inflation , which hit 5.21% in December 2017, a n almost 18 - months high • The  US$ dipped below 91 - level as  the  Euro zoomed to  a  peak at three - year highs near 1.22. US$ bears held sway on speculation that European central bank policymakers are preparing to temper their monetary stimulus campaign. News that German chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU party and social democrats were moving towards a formal coalition helped the common currency.

Strategy
In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee January contract on the NSE was at 63.74. The January contract open interest declined 6.47 % from the previous day • February contract US$INR ended at 63.95. Open interest increased 7.46 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR January futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 63.65 - 63.71Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 63.45 / 63.35Stop Loss: 63.82
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 63.55 / 63.45R1/R2:63.75 /63.85

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.