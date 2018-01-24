Sell Tata Motors, target Rs 395; cautious on JLR given weak demand: CLSA

Share price of Tata Motors declined 2.6 percent intraday Wednesday as brokerage house CLSA retained sell rating with a target of Rs 395 per share.

JLR volume growth is under pressure due to subdued demand environment and cautious on JLR given weak demand and margin pressures, CLSA said.

The company underperformed Nifty by 40 percent in CY17 but is still not cheap, it added.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on February 5, 2018, to consider, the audited financial results (standalone) and unaudited consolidated financial results (with limited review) for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

At 11:10 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 410, down Rs 8.05, or 1.93 percent on the BSE.

