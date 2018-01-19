App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 19, 2018 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Shree Cement; target of Rs 15650: Centrum Research

Centrum Research is bearish on Shree Cement has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 15650 in its research report dated January 12, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Centrum's research report on Shree Cement


Shree Cement’s (SRCM) EBITDA recovered 8% YoY in Q3FY18, driven by 8% YoY cement volume growth while power segment delivered EBITDA loss. Rising fuel and freight costs dragged down profits across both the segments. We expect low base effect to turn favourable on YoY basis, in subsequent quarters. While the 4mn MT inorganic acquisition of Union Cement in UAE is at low cost of USD75/MT, weak demand in the GCC region has kept its revenue/EBITDA flat over the past four years and hence we do not see any major positives here.

Outlook
SRCM’s valuation remains extremely expensive at 25x/21x/17x its FY18/19/20E EBITDA. We re-iterate SELL with a revised TP of Rs15,650.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

tags #Centrum Research #Recommendations #Sell #Shree Cement

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.