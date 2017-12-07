Sell EURINR; target of 76.00 - 75.80: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on EURINR

On Wednesday, EURINR opened with slight gap down below the immediate trend line support and dipped till the low of 76.42 and finally ended at 76.51. Pair giving break down of the triangle pattern is indicating bearish signs and next immediate support is at 76.41 below that pair is likely extend till 76.00 and lower.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.