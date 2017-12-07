App
Dec 07, 2017 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell EURINR; target of 76.00 - 75.80: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can sell EURINR for the target of 76.00-75.80 with a stop loss of 76.65.


Way2Wealth's currency report on EURINR

On Wednesday, EURINR opened with slight gap down below the immediate trend line support and dipped till the low of 76.42 and finally ended at 76.51. Pair giving break down of the triangle pattern is indicating bearish signs and next immediate support is at 76.41 below that pair is likely extend till 76.00 and lower.

Pair : EURINR
Action : Sell
Entry : 76.41
Target : 76.00/75.80
Stop Loss : 76.65

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

