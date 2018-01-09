Sell Bharti Infratel; target of Rs 310: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Bharti Infratel

Bharti Infratel’s (BHIN) share price has declined from a peak of Rs 480 to Rs 373 (22%) in last two months. Despite recent decline, we reiterate our Sell rating with revised TP of Rs 310 (vs. Rs 387). Our TP is based on 20x Dec-19E EPS (Rs 356) for business as usual (vs. 24x earlier) less impact of Rs 60/sh from Voda-Idea merger (vs. Rs 39/sh earlier) and likely acquisition of Voda-Idea stake in Indus at EV of Rs 5mn/tower (+Rs 15/sh). Key reason for our de-rating is instant loss of tenancies on merger of Voda-Idea and impact of RCom and Aircel businesses’ scaling down. This would push back BHIN’s EBITDA and earnings by couple of years.

However, these events are probable and s.t. valuations; while loss of tenancies certainly warrants de-rating. A higher price for Indus acquisition would be negative. A lower price would be sentimentally negative as BHIN holds 42% in Indus.

For all recommendations report, click here

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.