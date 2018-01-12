App
Stocks
Jan 12, 2018 09:15 AM IST

See positive opening: Maximus Securities

According to Maximus Securities, trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could gain 34 points at the opening bell.

Maximus Securities' derivative report:

Nifty PCR-OI has increased to 1.48 from 1.35. The rise in the ratio may be due to increase in PE of 10600 and decrease in CE of 10600.

PE of 10600 and CE of 10700 are the highest number of contracts traded.

Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could gain 34 points at the opening bell.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

