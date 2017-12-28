App
Dec 28, 2017 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

See positive opening: Maximus Securities

According to Maximus Securities, trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could gain 33 point at the opening bell.

Maximus Securities' derivative report:

Nifty PCR-OI has increased to 1.49 from 1.35. The rise in the ratio may be due to increase in PE of 10550 and decrease in CE of 10500.

PE of 10500 and CE of 10500 are the highest number of contracts traded.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

