App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 12, 2017 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

See flat opening: Dynamic Levels

According to a report by Dynamic Levels, Nifty Future is opening gap- down by 7 points against yesterday close of 10346 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10338.

Dynamic Levels' technical report:

Stocks of paper manufacturing companies continue its second day rally after the shutdown of pulp making factories in China. As China has stopped manufacturing its own pulp, which in turn has raised pulp prices, this makes importing paper costly for India; hence it augurs well for stock of Indian companies.

Star Paper mills zoomed by 20%, Ruchira Papers gained by 13.39%, Seshasayee Paper was up by 7.17%. FMCG Food was also in a move yesterday. Prabhat Dairy was up by 20%.

The Indian Benchmark Index Nifty has gained by 0.55% yesterday. The Index opened at 10311, made a high of 10329 and closed at 10322. The Cash Market Benchmark Index Small Cap was also up by 0.41% last day.

Nifty Future is opening gap- down by 7 points against yesterday close of 10346 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10338.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - F&O

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.