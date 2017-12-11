App
Dec 11, 2017 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI rallies 2% after Goldman Sachs upgrades, bank to benefit from improving asset quality cycle

SBI is a prime candidate to get growth capital under government's SOE recapitalisation plan, Goldman said.

State Bank of India share price rallied 2 percent intraday Monday after the global investment firm upgraded the stock.

Goldman Sachs has upgraded the country's largest lender to buy from neutral rating with target price at Rs 396 per share.

The research house feels the bank is best positioned to benefit from improving asset quality cycle.

It expects bank’s return on assets to improve to 0.95 percent by FY20 from 0.22 percent in first half of FY18.

It is a prime candidate to get growth capital under government's SOE recapitalisation plan, Goldman said.

At 15:25 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 318.45, up Rs 5.30, or 1.69 percent on the BSE.

