SBI Mutual Fund buys 8.19 lakh shares of MCX India

On January 22, 2018 Baron International Growth Fund sold 11,31,252 shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India at Rs 840.50 on the NSE.

However, SBI Mutual Fund bought 8,19,048 shares at Rs 840.50.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.51 percent or Rs 4.25 at Rs 840.85.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,258.85 and 52-week low Rs 830.20 on 11 April, 2017 and 18 January, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33.2 percent below its 52-week high and 1.28 percent above its 52-week low.