Satin Creditcare zooms 18% as Kora Management takes board seat by investing Rs 80 cr

Satin Creditcare Network shares rallied 18 percent intraday to a fresh 52-week high of Rs 511.60 on Monday after the global emerging markets investment firm invested Rs 80 crore in the company.

"Kora Management LP - a global emerging markets investment firm - has made an equity investment of Rs 80 crore in company to support the company's growth and digital initiatives as a financial services provider to rural and semi-urban India," the microfinance institutions said in its filing.

The investment by Kora is part of the recently concluded capital raise of Rs 205 crore via a preferential allotment.

With this transaction, Daniel Jacobs, co-founder and senior partner at Kora, will be joining Satin's board of directors.

"As experienced investors in the microfinance sector in India, Kora will bring perspective and independent insight, on the back of their on the-ground research operations. Kora also has extensive experience in Fintech across emerging markets, especially in Latin America, India and China. That experience will help Satin as it continues its transformation into becoming a fully digital financial services firm," HP Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Satin said.

At 12:16 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 481.25, up Rs 47.80, or 11.03 percent on the BSE.