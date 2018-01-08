App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 08, 2018 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Satin Creditcare zooms 18% as Kora Management takes board seat by investing Rs 80 cr

With this transaction, Daniel Jacobs, co-founder and senior partner at Kora, will be joining Satin's board of directors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Satin Creditcare Network shares rallied 18 percent intraday to a fresh 52-week high of Rs 511.60 on Monday after the global emerging markets investment firm invested Rs 80 crore in the company.

"Kora Management LP - a global emerging markets investment firm - has made an equity investment of Rs 80 crore in company to support the company's growth and digital initiatives as a financial services provider to rural and semi-urban India," the microfinance institutions said in its filing.

The investment by Kora is part of the recently concluded capital raise of Rs 205 crore via a preferential allotment.

With this transaction, Daniel Jacobs, co-founder and senior partner at Kora, will be joining Satin's board of directors.

"As experienced investors in the microfinance sector in India, Kora will bring perspective and independent insight, on the back of their on the-ground research operations. Kora also has extensive experience in Fintech across emerging markets, especially in Latin America, India and China. That experience will help Satin as it continues its transformation into becoming a fully digital financial services firm," HP Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Satin said.

At 12:16 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 481.25, up Rs 47.80, or 11.03 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.