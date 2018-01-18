Sanghvi Forging rises 5% on orders win worth Rs 11 crore

Shares of Sanghvi Forging & Engineering advanced 5 percent intraday Thursday on orders win worth Rs 11 crore from oil & gas sector.

The said order has been bagged from the domestic market and will further boost the sales of the company resulting into increased capacity utilization.

Jayanti Sanghvi, Managing Director, Sanghvi Forging & Engineering said, "The said order will help the company to boost the sales hereby resulting into increased capacity utilization."

"It will support the company to strengthen its position in the oil & gas sector & to establish itself as a leading player in the same. These orders will be executed in the next 12 months," he added.

At 09:57 hrs Sanghvi Forging and Engineering was quoting at Rs 42.70, up Rs 0.85, or 2.03 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil