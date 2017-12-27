Sanghi Industries hits record high, up 12% after Motilal Oswal initiates Buy, sees 23% upside

Sanghi Industries shares touched fresh record high of Rs 142, rising 11.6 percent intraday Wednesday after Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage with 'Buy' rating on the stock.

The research house set a target price of Rs 157 per share, (implying a potential upside of 23 percent from Monday's closing price, valuing its present capacity of 4.1mt at USD 120 enterprise value per tonne; incremental capacity of 4.1mt likely to be added by FY20 at USD 78 per tonne at a 35 percent discount to replacement cost of USD 120 per tonne).

Sanghi Industries (SIL) is a Gujarat-based cement company, with capacity of 4.1mt. Around 90 percent of its volumes are sold in Gujarat. An integrated cement unit, SIL owns a 63MW captive power plant and a port.

SIL is one of the lowest cost cement producers due to its quality limestone, locational advantage and strong integration across the manufacturing value chain (SIL's cost per tonne of Rs 2,766 versus industry average of Rs 3,603), Motilal Oswal said.

Its strength lies in its access to 1 billion tonne of quality marine limestone reserves, which should allow it to sustainably add capacity over the next 15 years, it added.

The research house expects Sanghi's margins to expand by 8.4 percentage points over FY17-20 led by commissioning of a waste heat recovery system (WHRS), focusing on coastal mode of transportation by way of acquisition of ships and favourable revenue mix with higher proportion of Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC).

According to Motilal Oswal, Sanghi Industries is a strong re-rating candidate led by expected increase in its capacity from 4.1mt now to 8.2mt over the next 30 months and anticipated scale benefits led by diversification into new higher-priced markets.

The research house expects operating income CAGR of 33 percent over FY17-20, with improved pricing and positive operating leverage leading to 26 percent CAGR in EBITDA per tonne.

It also expects return on equity to increase by 11 percentage points to 16.8 percent in FY20, led by a sharp uptick in profitability.

At 14:58 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 138.00, up Rs 10.75, or 8.45 percent on the BSE.