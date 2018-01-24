App
Jan 24, 2018 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Salasar Techno Engg gains 5% on order win from Reliance Jio

The order includes supply of 1,300 telecom towers worth Rs 94 crore to Reliance Jio and to be executed by April 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Salasar Techno Engineering rose more than 5 percent intraday Wednesday on order win from Reliance Jio.

".... received new additional order of Rs 94 crore from Reliance Jio, which has emerged as one of the major telecom players in lndia."

The order includes supply of 1,300 telecom towers worth Rs 94 crore to Reliance Jio and to be executed by April 2018.

Shashank Agarwal, Joint Managing Director of Salasar Techno Engineering said, "Our excellent execution capabilities reflects in our order book as we continue to get repeat orders from our reputed customers."

"With this order, we continue to command a strong presence in the supply and erection of telecom towers," he added.

At 10:34 hrs Salasar Techno Engineering was quoting at Rs 321.00, up Rs 7.25, or 2.31 percent.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

