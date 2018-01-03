Sagar Cement hits new high, up 15% as Ventura re-initiates Buy, sees 89% upside

Ventura Securities has re-initiated coverage with Buy call on Sagar Cement and set a target price at Rs 1,715, implying a potential upside of 89 percent over 24 months. The stock price rallied 14.8 percent intraday to hit a fresh record high of Rs 1,048 on Wednesday.

The research house enthused by the cement maker's astute understanding of the cement cycle.

It is a favorite way to play the cement growth story in south India, Ventura feels.

The brokerage house sees strong revenue growth and expects strategic capacity expansions to help lower freight costs.

According to Ventura, its significant cost savings initiative is expected to boost profitability going ahead.

"We expect EBITDA per tonne to grow at a CAGR of 20 percent and volumes/EBITDA to grow at a CAGR of 19/43 percent over FY17-20," the research house said.

It also expects company's net profit to rise to Rs 158 crore by FY20 versus net loss of Rs 4 crore in FY17.

At 12:36 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,002.35, up 9.82 percent on the BSE.