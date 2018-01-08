Sadbhav Infrastructure gains 6% on good growth in toll revenue collection

While weakness in some sectors like real estate is visible, services and infrastructure sentiment is expected to improve in Q4. The overall business scenario is also expected to improve.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects shares gained 6 percent intraday Monday following good growth in toll revenue collection.

Toll revenue received from its 10 operational special purpose vehicles (apart from NSEL which is an annuity project) stood at Rs 261.72 crore in Q3FY18, higher by 9 percent on sequential basis.

The company reported toll collection at Rs 240.17 crore in Q2FY18.

"The Rs 261.72 crore included Rs 1.75 crore for compensation of stoppage of toll collection for cars from October 13, 2017," the company said.

The company has not compared revenue on year-on-year basis as its Q3FY17 was impacted by demonetisation.

At 14:22 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 146.55, up Rs 5.90, or 4.19 percent on the BSE.