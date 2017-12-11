App
Dec 11, 2017 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sadbhav Infra hits record high, up 4% on bagging highway project in Rajasthan

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects share price gained as much as 4.4 percent on Monday to hit a fresh record high of Rs 150.05 on the BSE after winning a highway project in Rajasthan.

"....has been declared L1 HAM project by NHAI on December 11 for four laning of Dangiywas to Jajiwal section Package-I (design length 74.619km) of Jodhpur Ring Road in Rajasthan under NHDP Phase-VII," the company said in its filing.

The bid cost for this NHAI project was at Rs 1,161 crore and project cost at Rs 1,076.2 crore, it added.

Construction period of the project would be 730 days from appointed date and operation period would be 15 years from commercial operational date of the project.

Sadbhav Infra said letter of award will be provided by NHAI within 60 days from the bid due date (November 21).

At 14:30 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 150.05, up Rs 6.35, or 4.42 percent on the BSE.

