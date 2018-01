On January 8, 2018 Russell Investment Company PLC - The Pacific Basin Equity F bought 9,18,323 shares of Gitanjali Gems at Rs 77.27 on the NSE.

On Monday, Gitanjali Gems ended at Rs 79.30, up Rs 5.60, or 7.60 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 104.40 and 52-week low Rs 53.00 on 28 November, 2017 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.04 percent below its 52-week high and 49.62 percent above its 52-week low.